 »   »   » Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Throw Starry Tantrums On Veere Di Wedding Sets? Sumeet Vyas Answers!

Actor Sumeet Vyas, who was in the two popular web series Permanent Roommates and Tripling, talks about working with Superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film Veere Di Wedding.
The actor also talked about romancing Kareena Kapoor Khan and whether he felt that she threw any starry tantrums on the sets of the film. Read on to know, what he told:
Sumeet Was Intimidated By Kareena
"I was slightly intimidated by the fact that I am paired with Kareena. She is such a big star in Bollywood, and has so many fans," said Sumeet Vyas while speaking to HT.
Sumeet On Kareena’s Bodyguards
"It was a bit intimidating to see six bodyguards around her every time we were shooting," laughs Sumeet.
Was There Any Starry Tantrums From Kareena’s Side?
Speaking about the same, Kareena said, "To give credit where it's due, I must share that there were absolutely no starry tantrums from [Kareena]."
Sumeet Had A Great Time Shooting With Her
"She is such a big star but she was a thorough professional throughout the shoot, and I had a really great time shooting with her," added the actor.
Sumeet Wants To Experiment With His Roles
He says, "I have turned down a lot of scripts, though I know I'm not in a position to reject many offers, because things might end up getting scary."
Sumeet Avoids Getting Stereotyped
"But I feel it's important for me to do that, to avoid getting stereotyped. I am tired of playing the nice guy, the lover boy."