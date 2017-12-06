 »   »   » Here's How Evelyn Sharma Starts Her Christmas Preparations! Read Details

Here's How Evelyn Sharma Starts Her Christmas Preparations! Read Details

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The beautiful Evelyn Sharma has started her Christmas preparations and said that whenever she decorates her home, she misses her family and friends back in Germany and gets nostalgic about the festive season. Evelyn is spreading the Christmas joy through her NGO Seams For Dreams by organising a garage sale on December 7, 2017 and all the profits would straightaway go to charity.

She opened up to Bombay Times, "I started this NGO two-and-a-half years ago, asI felt it's important to give back to the society. We collect clothes from people and distribute them among the poor. An an actress, I would like to inspire people to help the underprivileged in some way. It is a fulfilling experience."

Christmas Time

Christmas Time

Evelyn Sharma starts her Christmas preparations by organising a garage sale on December 7.

Seams For Dreams

Seams For Dreams

The garage sale is through her NGO Seams For Dreams and all the profits would directly go to charity and help the underprivileged.

German Christmas

German Christmas

She revealed that the theme of the garage sale would make you feel as though you're enjoying Christmas in Germany.

Snowy Christmas

Snowy Christmas

She also promised to give the guests a feel of the snowy yet calm festive spirit, just like how it's in Germany.

Very Religious

Very Religious

Evelyn Sharma is a deeply religious girl and does her bit to help the underprivileged children all across the country.

Jack & Dil

Jack & Dil

On the work front, Evelyn Sharma will next be seen in the film Jack & Dil and is paired alongside Amit Sadh.

Grand Release

Grand Release

Jack & Dil is scheduled to be released in 2018 and is directed by Sachin P. Karande. She was last seen in Shahrukh Khan and Anushja Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Evelyn Sharma
Read more about: evelyn sharma
Story first published: Wednesday, December 6, 2017, 11:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 6, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat