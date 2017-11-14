 »   »   » FIRST PICTURE! Kunal Kemmu & Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaya Naumi Strikes A Cute Pose

The Paparazzi Mania

The new parents didn't shy away from their daughter being clicked when they took her home from the hospital.

When Kunal was asked about it, he had said, "I feel it's a personal choice. You only do what you think will be good for the baby. It's like some think bachche ki maalish karna zaruri hai. I don't think someone who doesn't do it is wrong. There's no formula to this. It's about what makes you feel secure. If you are like I don't want flashes on my baby's face, it's fine. You have to respect that space.

Some people behave differently. I know a few people who give their babies to everybody and I also know the ones who feel otherwise because they think babies are infection-prone. They will go sanitise the room all the time. I have a dog and my dog is in the same room as my baby. Some parents don't want dogs in their kids' rooms until they are five or six. Everyone has their own way of figuring it out and there's no need to change it for anybody else."