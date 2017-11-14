 »   »   » FIRST PICTURE! Kunal Kemmu & Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaya Naumi Strikes A Cute Pose

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were blessed with a baby girl on 29th September this year.
The new parents later took to Twitter to reveal that they have named their newborn Inaya Naumi Kemmu. And now, Kunal has finally shared the first picture of his little munchkin on Children's Day and boy, we are going all 'awww'.
Have a look at it here...
Her Eyes Spell Magic!
The actor captioned the picture as, "Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children's day. May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people #happychildrensday."
What's In Her Name?
Earlier while speaking to Mid-day, Kunal had said, "It was me who named her. Both me and Soha had our list of baby names and we decided to go ahead with Inaya Naumi Kemmu. We named here Inaya Naumi as she was born on 'Naumi'.
Soha On Life Post Motherhood
In one of her recent interviews with Mumbai Mirror, Soha said, "The first week after leaving the hospital was terrifying. Earlier, you lived in joint families. Now it's just Kunal and I at home. Of course, my mother came for some time and his parents also dropped by. Also his sister, my sister and sister-in-law dropped by. But ultimately it is just us at home. So it's quite different."
Inaya Is Now The Boss
She told the leading daily, "The obvious change for me is that I am used to being in control of things. I am a control freak. I like to plan and organise things, whether it's fitness, eating on time and getting my ten hours of sleep. All of that has gone out of the window. I'm no longer the boss, Inaya is. Life revolves around her."
LOL!
Earlier, Kunal had said, "Her eyes are shut all the time, but she looks damn adorable when she opens her eyes. At first I thought she looked like an alien, but then that's how most of the babies look."
The Paparazzi Mania
The new parents didn't shy away from their daughter being clicked when they took her home from the hospital.
When Kunal was asked about it, he had said, "I feel it's a personal choice. You only do what you think will be good for the baby. It's like some think bachche ki maalish karna zaruri hai. I don't think someone who doesn't do it is wrong. There's no formula to this. It's about what makes you feel secure. If you are like I don't want flashes on my baby's face, it's fine. You have to respect that space.
Some people behave differently. I know a few people who give their babies to everybody and I also know the ones who feel otherwise because they think babies are infection-prone. They will go sanitise the room all the time. I have a dog and my dog is in the same room as my baby. Some parents don't want dogs in their kids' rooms until they are five or six. Everyone has their own way of figuring it out and there's no need to change it for anybody else."
Well, we couldn't agreed more to that!