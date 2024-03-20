Kunal Kemmu Performs Live His Debut Song Hum Yahin From Madgaon Express, Video Goes Viral

Actor-turned-filmmaker
and
now
singer-songwriter,
Kunal
Kemmu
always
ensures
that
fans
have
a
great
time
watching
him
on
screen
and
continues
to
receive
unbound
love
from
audiences
worldwide.
Offering
something
new
and
exciting
to
moviegoers
each
time,
Kunal
Kemmu
is
now
gearing
up
for
his
directorial
debut
with
the
upcoming
comedy-drama,
'Madgaon
Express'.
It
was
only
recently
when
the
actor
unveiled
his
song
'Hum
Yahin'
from
the
film,
which
has
been
co-composed,
sung,
and
written
by
him.
The
song
received
a
stellar
response
from
netizens,
applauding
his
voice,
lyrics,
and
composition.
Further
surprising
everyone
today
at
the
Amazon
Prime
India
Content
Slate
2024
Announcement
in
Mumbai,
Kunal
Kemmu
won
everyone
over
as
he
performed
the
song
live
for
all
those
present
at
the
grand
event.
Receiving
big
cheers
and
applause
from
everyone
present,
Kunal
Kemmu
truly
set
the
mood
right
with
his
soulful
voice,
crooning
the
beautiful
'Hum
Yahin'
song,
leaving
everyone
all
the
more
excited
for
the
film.
Check
out
his
video
from
the
event
here:
A
theatrical
release
with
Amazon
Prime
Video
as
its
streaming
partner,
'Madgaon
Express'
follows
the
misadventures
of
three
childhood
friends
on
a
trip
to
Goa
that
takes
an
unexpected
turn
into
the
world
of
drug
trafficking.
Written
and
Directed
by
Kunal
Kemmu
and
produced
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar
under
the
banner
of
Excel
Entertainment,
'Madgaon
Express'
hits
the
screens
on
March
22,
2024.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 13:59 [IST]