 »   »   » BREAKING! Hrithik Roshan Will Not Speak About Kangana Ranaut Anymore; Says Don't Support Me

Hrithik Roshan received huge support from his fans and colleagues when he presented his side of the story on his legal battle with Kangana Ranaut in a TV interview.

But in a recent Facebook post, the actor has mentioned that he will not speak on this issue anymore. Hrithik also urged people not to take sides. Read his entire post below.

I Am Writing This Because I am writing this in response to the several interview requests that I am getting from various media houses. I have given two. Due to the media dynamics of our times there is a justified pressure on me to give more. I Don't Want To Speak On This Issue Print. Digital. Various other languages. Platforms that will give me much much wider reach. I would apologise to those who have made these well meaning requests and would humbly say that I don't wish to speak on this issue. We Should Not Make A Spectacle Of This Issue I have had to give out my side of truth under some very compelling circumstances. In the interest of civility and human dignity we should not make a spectacle of this issue. I Am No One To Suggest... Media is an integral part of our civil society and they would know that continued discourse on this issue is gaining toxic dimensions.

I am no one to suggest what media should cover or not but if this under investigation case is factually covered through the developments of police investigation and courts, that would be a breather for a lot of us. Stop Taking Sides I am extremely thankful to people who have supported me in this painfully unfortunate episode. But my request to all friends and observers would be to stop taking sides in this issue. It's An Unfortunate Issue & Not A Contest This is an unfortunate issue and not a contest of sorts. Before this is dangerously hijacked into a man vs woman, insider vs outsider, privileged vs non privileged issue we must stop. Please Don't Support Me Please don't support me. Don't take sides. I am by no means seeking to close this issue. The Only Thing I Am Saying.. The only thing I am suggesting is to let the investigations be the only spokesperson in this issue henceforth.

Also Read: HEART BREAKING! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Will Not Celebrate Diwali This Year; No Parties For Her!