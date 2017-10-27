 »   »   » This Actor DIDN'T Talk Much To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shahrukh Khan During Mohabbatein Shoot!

As Mohabbatein clocks 17 years, one of the most loved characters of the film, who became overnight sensation post the film release, made some surprising revelations about Mohabbatein shoot.
We're talking about none other than Jimmy Sheirgill. While talking to HT, the actor revealed many surprising details about his Mohabbatein shoot and revealed the reason why he didn't talk much to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan .
He Didn’t Have The Guts To Talk To SRK & Big B
"A lot of people asked me if we got time to interact with Amitabh Bachchan or Shahrukh Khan. But the thing was we neither had the guts nor time. We were only focusing on our performance alongside them."
Surprising, Indeed!
"I didn't interact much with Aishwarya [Rai Bachchan] then. And the reason was, as I said, we were all engrossed in our work. I think I spoke to her more after she got married to Abhishek Bachchan."
When They Wore Just ‘Kurta-Pyjama’ While Shooting In Freezing Cold London
"While shooting for the puja sequence in the film outside Gurukul in London, it was freezing cold. Dressed in kurta-pyjama-chappals, Uday and I found a way to keep warm: We used to run 100 meters, come back and sit down to shoot for the film and repeat it till the schedule got over."
How Mohabbatein Gave Jimmy ‘Love’ Of His Life
"Priyanka (my wife) saw me in the promos of the film and told her father that ‘this is the guy I want to marry'. She didn't even know my name at that time. We met a day before the release of the film."
Aditya Chopra Used To Be Tough On Jimmy, Uday & Jugal
"While Yash uncle was easy and chilled out, Aditya Chopra is a hard task master. Our routine was fixed, we started shooting early in the morning, gymming, lunch, practicing shots, dinner, going to bed on time."
"When we got some time, we would play badminton, but again that was part of our fitness regime."
"We used to shoot 10-12 hours a day and on Sundays it was lighter. Aditya Chopra used to hold a meeting with us to discuss the scenes. He was tough in terms of what he wanted."
SRK’s Sweet Gesture For Jimmy
"The scenes outside Gurukul were shot in London and we (the cast) had some crazy moments shooting there."
"I remember when I was shooting a scene; Shahrukh Khan was watching me perform. After the shot got over, he came up to tell me how I could do the scene in a different way. It was a sweet gesture on his part."
Jimmy’s Accident Before The Shoot Of Mohabbatein
"Before we started shooting for the film, I slipped and fell against a glass table, getting a deep cut on my hand. I got about sixty stitches and my entire right hand was bandaged."
"And all that was going in my head was, ‘I am going lose out on the film, after all such a good opportunities don't knock on your door every day.' But to my relief, luck favoured me.