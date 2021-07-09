EXCLUSIVE! Vidushi Mehra On Collar Bomb Co-Star Jimmy Sheirgill & Anurag Kashyap's Dobaara

Vidushi Mehra gearing up for the release of Jimmy Sheirgill's Collar Bomb and Taapsee Pannu's Dobaara got candid with Filmibeat about picking unique and critical parts in blockbuster movies. The actress who debuted with Sonam Kapoor's Aisha, has also been a part of films like Priyanka Chopra's 7 Khoon Maaf, and Vidya Balan's No One Killed Jessica.

Vidushi who lives in Delhi, also opened up about the struggles of working as an out of city actress. While talking about her upcoming release Do Baara, she was all praise for director Anurag Kashyap. Calling him a warm and supporting person, she told Filmibeat, "Its really nice to have that equality on set. Actors and directors who make that are the best people to work with."

Here are excerpts from the interview,

Your upcoming release is Collar Bomb, a crime thriller. Since it was shot amid the pandemic how did the project take shape?

Well I play a very critical part in the film and you won't see me until post-interval, but it is from where the story turns and changes for the protagonists, Jimmy's role in the film. I usually work with a handful of casting directors from Bombay. Gautam Kishanchandani is someone I have been very fond of over the years. I love the way he casts his projects, he had also cast me in No One Killed Jessica. So the people I have worked with know each other very well, and when there are these kinds of roles, for some reason my name always comes up.

This project took place during the lockdown, so I had to do a self-test in my house. And because of the lockdown, we didn't even know if this was going to be shot or not, so I had forgotten about the audition. It was a difficult time for all actors, directors, producers, the entire industry. So when I heard back in September last year, I was shocked.

What can you share about your character from the Disney+ Hotstar film and how was the filming experience in the lockdown?

I play a role called Sara Fernandes and she is a really cool character. She does something really horrible in the film but I can't really share that. But I was very excited to shoot for the film because it was going to take place in Shimla and I had been cooped in for months during the lockdown. My shoot was going to take place for 10 days but I stayed on for three weeks (laughs). I didn't want to come back. We were supposed to release the film in April, but with the second wave, it wasn't the right time. With things now going back to normal a little bit, everyone is looking forward to a nice film. I think Collar Bomb will exceed everyone's expectations.

Collar Bomb is your second film with Jimmy Sheirgill after Fugly. How was it coming back together on the sets?

This film is really going to bring Jimmy back where he belongs. He plays a feisty cop and is in the thick and thin of a ticking time bomb, like the trailer shows. His role also keeps changing in the film, his character has so many shades. It's an actor's dream role. Jimmy really landed himself a fantastic role to show his talent. He is such a treat to watch, there is something enigmatic about him and you just want to keep watching him.

When he used to come on set, everyone used to be quiet because he is entertaining, riveting, and also brings his personality to his characters. He is everything a co-actor wants. He made my job so easy and so effortless. Most of my scenes are with him, so for me, it was a bonus working with him. He is also very accommodating towards his co-stars and forthcoming. He has the right kind of vibe you must-have on a set.

Actors can be very problematic. It can cause a very big rift in the chemistry that exists on a set, and actors should not do that. Irrespective of how glamorous or how big or senior they are, everyone is an actor on the set. Jimmy has a very deep understanding of his experience and his struggles. He can be a bit intimidating because he is such a powerful actor but I think he realises how he needs to be even with his junior artists and everyone, which is quite wonderful to see in him.

Collar Bomb is set to mark your OTT debut, with the way the digital platform is doing wonders for everyone, is there something you want to achieve by exploring this new space?

Yes, I have been wanting to do more shows for OTT because the content created these days is so fantastic. I loved Aarya, The Family Man, Mirzapur. Breathe: Into the Shadows and Paatal Lok was so fantastic. There is suddenly so much content and good work for every kind of actor. The industry suddenly has become equal, it is no longer about the Khans determining the box office benchmark, to be blunt. Now everyone partakes in success and failure. The fraternity is also coming closer and all the cliches about stardom and superstardom doesn't exist anymore.

Everyone has to be relevant and approachable and in a way technology has brought down a lot of barriers, and brought the industry closer.

You debuted as an actress with Aisha, a film that was ahead of its time. Since then, all your projects have something unique about them, do you choose such scripts on purpose?

I have been very fortunate to be part of these films. It is about how my roles fit into the film, even if it's one scene. I don't look at the length of the role or what is going to happen to me as an actress if the film does well or no. For me, it's the integrity behind why I am cast, as compared to other actors. I have to bring my unique personality my skills to the floor. When I am able to do that, I feel very satisfied.

I am open to the love and the criticism that comes my way. Every actor will not always be their best, every actor goes through ups and downs. One just has to be grateful that we get an opportunity to be a part of something that connects society so beautifully. There are two things that connect society so well, one is cinema and one is music. So I am very blessed and grateful to be part of the industry.

Your characters have always been recognised but personally, you have mostly stayed out of the limelight in the past years. Do you think it has affected the scripts that come to you?

Yes, and no. I don't live in Bombay and spend most of my time in Delhi with my children. So it becomes difficult to accept lots of opportunities because most of the production houses are based in Bombay. There is a lot of costs involved when teams consider out of city actors. Still, I am an exception to the rule, I make it work from where ever I am.

It has taken its time, it has not been easy to shuffle between two cities and to make a mark in the industry. Maybe if I were in Bombay, I would be saying something else. But it has also kept me away from making useless choices as an actor. We can get greedy for work and just to stay relevant you can end up with projects that can hurt you, so I think I am fortunate to have that balance.

You will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaara. Can you share something about that project as well?

All I can say is that it is a very unique role for me and it's very close to my heart. I have always wanted to work with Anurag, he is exceptionally bright and brilliant. Everything that is ever said about his talent is true, he really enjoys his time with his actors and is a very warm and supportive director. He spends an equal amount of time with the newcomers as he would with the stars of the film. It's really nice to have that equality on set. Actors and directors who make that are the best people to work with.

It's a sci-fi futuristic film, which also has a great plot, and only Anurag could have done this. I don't see any other filmmaker doing something experimental with a genre like this. Can't really talk about the film because the film is in post-production, and we will have to wait to see some pictures from the makers.

What can fans expect from you in the future?

Apart from acting, I am also getting into the entrepreneurial space. I have courses in acting that I am selling online which are scripted by me. I will continue to develop that and continue to be part of meaningful cinema, that's all I care about. I am not here to be the next best thing or the last thing. I just want to keep acting till I can and am 85 years old. I am here to stay and be a part of the whole shabang.