 »   »   » Rajkummar Rao Promotes 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' With A Fractured Leg!

Rajkummar Rao ended up fracturing his leg during a TV show but despite the injury, he's seen promoting his upcoming movie in a hospital by posting an Instagram picture alongside Farah Khan with the caption,

"Everyone was asking me to break a leg, specially Farah Khan, and see I've literally done that. Two fractures, one surgery, but not that bad."



He also opened up about his injury by saying, "Well, I was trying some stunts yesterday at Farah Khan's show and there were a lot of stunts involved in my act that I was trying. I landed badly on the floor."



Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana stars Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda and Neha Agarwal in the lead roles and the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 10, 2017.



