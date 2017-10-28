 »   »   » Saif Ali Khan Talks About Media Attention On Taimur Ali Khan: You Can't Shield Your Kid

Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is media's favourite and shutterbugs don't leave any opportunity to click him.

In a recent interview to a leading daily, Saif Ali Khan revealed why he does not hide Taimur from the paparazzi. Read his mature take on the whole issue below.

Taimur Has Gotten Used To It "You have to see how he looks at a camera. If you point your phone at him, he will look at you. It's just that way ever since he was born. I think he's gotten used to it.'' Our paparazzi Is Harmless ''You can't shield your kid because then it will become weird. Our paparazzi is anyway, pretty harmless because they just want a picture for their job so they can feed themselves.'' I Told Kareena, 'Let's Not Hide Him.'' ''We are the only nation that poses for the paparazzi. They take the picture and everyone is happy. I told Kareena, "Let's not hide him." Now, It's Chilled ''If everybody calms down, there is less people getting stamped on and pushed. Now, it's chilled and everyone's used to it. It's no big deal." I Want Taimur To Grow As Normal When Kareena was asked the same, she said, "I think times are changing and wherever we go, we get clicked, which is a part of our normal life. I want Taimur to grow as normal as possible, then why should he be treated any differently?''

She further added, ''His parents are normal, he will lead a normal life like all of us. So I am okay with the fact that media clicks his photographs; besides my Taimur is the most amazing looking child!"

