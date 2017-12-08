 »   »   » Salman Khan Is Glad About Anil Kapoor's Comeback In The Race Franchise!

The Race franchise is gearing up to top speed as Salman Khan just announced that Anil Kapoor will also be a part of the third installment and took to Twitter by posting a picture shaking hands with Anil and captioned it, "Inke Aane se Race 3 ka cast aur ho gaya jhakas @AnilKapoor @RameshTaurani #Race3."
Check out the picture below!
Race 3
Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan are going to shake up the theatres with their upcoming action-thriller Race 3.
Full Swing
The shoot of Race 3 has already begun in Mumbai and it is reported that Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan have completed shooting a dance number at the Mehboob Studios.
Starcast
Race 3 has a star studded line-up with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Pooja Hegde.
Salman Khan
It sure is going to be treat when the film hits the theatres in 2018, folks! Just like the previous installments, Race 3 will also be a hit.
Bobby Deol
We're glad that Bobby Deol is also a part of Race 3 and it'll be good to see him on the silver screen after a long time.