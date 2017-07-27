 »   »   » DON’T GET HURT! Salman Khan Takes Hrithik Roshan & Kangana Ranaut’s Help To Convince Katrina Kaif!

Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif are having a gala time in Morocco as the pair is busy with the shooting of their upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai. Both Salman and Katrina are

prepping up to shoot some intense high octane action sequences.

Being a brave actress, Katrina has been insistent that she wants to do the stunts on her own. But Salman was way too worried for the actress and disapproved. Here's how Salman tried to convince Katrina to use body-doubles..

Salman Concerned About Katrina "Salman is very concerned, not just about the fact that an injury to any of the actors could put the entire schedule in jeopardy, but he is indeed protective about Katrina because they go back a long way." Here’s Why He Didn’t Want Katrina To Do Stunts.. "He did not want her to do any of the underwater diving stunts for Tiger Zinda Hai because he knows that these stunts are not bereft of injuries," says a source close to Salman. Salman Gives The Example Of Hrithik Roshan "Once she finished her stunts, Salman told her to be careful and reminded her of Hrithik Roshan in Bang Bang when he had a blood clot after jumping headlong into the water." Katrina Kaif doing WATER SURFING in Morocco; Watch video | FilmiBeat He Also Took The Name Of Kangana Ranaut "He also gave the reference of Kangana Ranaut who was recently hurt on sets, due to which the shoot of Manikarnika had to be postponed," added the source. Salman-Katrina’s Recent Picture On a same note, here's the latest picture of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. TZH Is In The Tremendous Buzz The excitement amongst the Bhaijaan fans is at its peak. Salman's last release, Tubelight did not fare well at the box office but Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to revive the Box office status. Salman-Katrina’s Reunion One of most important reasons why Tiger Zinda Hai is in the tremendous buzz is none other than the reunion of ex-lovers, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the silver screen.

Earlier, during an earlier interview Salman had talked about TZH and had said, "Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than Ek Tha Tiger for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. Tiger Zinda Hai has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action."