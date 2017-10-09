 »   »   » WE CAN'T KEEP OUR EYES OFF HER! Sara Ali Khan Looks DIVINE In This Candid Shot

Sara Ali Khan FIRST LOOK of Kedarnath goes VIRAL; Watch | FilmiBeat

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to sashay into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming film Kedarnath.

Over the weekend, the makers dropped Sara's first look from the film and since then everyone can't wait to see more of her new avatar. Recently, Abhishek's wife Pragya posted a candid picture of Sara from the sets and we must say she is looking drop dead gorgeous. Check it out here...

Going B/W In the said picture, Sara is seen giving a glance to the camera. The oxidized earrings and a nose ring is adding more to her beauty.

Like Mother, Like Daughter When her first look from Kedarnath was released, a lot of people felt that she resembled her mother Amrita Singh from her early days.

Sara's Love For Bhindi Reportedly, Sara's fondness for bhindi reminded everyone on the Kedarnath sets, of Kareena Kapoor Khan, who at one time used to consume tons of makhana (lotus seeds) on or off the sets in the films she worked with.





A Journey Of Love The film is an emotional and riveting story set in India's heartland, where raw romance unfolds amidst the beauty of Kedarnath. We hear that Sara plays a priest's daughter who falls in love with a pithoo (a man who carries luggage/people on his back from one place to another) played by Sushant Singh Rajput.

Is She Throwing Tantrums On The Sets? Dad Saif Answers There were reports about Sara throwing tantrums on the sets of her debut film. When Saif was recently quizzed about it, he said, "I heard something like that, but I also heard her producers giving statement that she is acting really well and all these rumours are rubbish. It's nice to be discussed. But I would be surprise with such news. I will never believe that Sara is troubling anyone; she is very helpful, passionate and hardworking."



Kedarnath is slated to hit the theatrical screens in summer 2018.