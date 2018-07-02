 »   »   »  SANJU EFFECT: Aamir Khan Asked Sanjay Dutt To Meet Him Immediately & They Ended Up CRYING TOGETHER

Related Articles
Aamir Khan is touted as the 'institution of acting'. He is popular for doing each film so perfectly that his body of work has become a 'thing.' And, we won't be wrong if we say, nobody can match the perfection of Aamir Khan. But now, as Sanju has released, Ranbir Kapoor isbeing compared to Aamir, for portraying Sanjay Dutt so perfectly that he has left the entire critics in awe of his acting chops!
Recently, Aamir Khan caught a private screening of Sanju and we hear the actor got so emotional seeing Sanjay Dutt's journey that he requested Rajkumar Hirani to call Sanjay Dutt before the screening ends and what happened next will surely leave you emotional.
Aamir Got Emotional After Watching Sanju
Deccan Chronicle quoted an eyewitness as saying, "Aamir Khan who has been in the film industry for the past 30 years worked with Sanjay Dutt only once and that was in Hirani's PK. He was moved by the kind of struggles Sanjay Dutt had gone through as depicted in the film."
Aamir Gave A Standing Ovation To Sanjay Dutt, Leaving Him Teary-eyed
"So, after the real Sanju walked in and the film ended, everyone in the auditorium gave him a standing ovation. Sanjay was moved and was almost in tears over the kind of reception he got from his friends in the film industry," added the eyewitness.
Recently, Hirani Revealed The First Reaction Of Sanjay Dutt Post Watching Sanju
Recently, while taking to ABP News, he told, "Before the screening, I suddenly got frightened. We had shown everything and he (Sanjay Dutt) never came to the shoot."
Hirani Was Worried About Dutt's Feedback
He further added, "I was wondering, what will be his reaction? We might get beaten up too. He was sitting in the seat next to mine. He was watching the film and I was stealthily watching his reactions."
Awww!
Sanjay apparently did not react throughout the movie but couldn't stop himself from breaking down as the end credits rolled. Rajkumar Hirani said, "It was only when the film ended that he cried and hugged me and Ranbir."
Meanwhile, Sanju Has Taken The BO By Storm
Speaking of Sanju's collection, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Sanju creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Records HIGHEST SINGLE DAY for a HINDI film... DEMOLISHES the record held by #Baahubali2 [Hindi]... #Baahubali2 had collected ₹ 46.50 cr on Day 3 [Sun]... #Sanju has surpassed it, collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Day 3 [Sun]. India biz. Boxoffice on."- (sic)
Ranbir Gets 'Jaadu Ki Jhappi' From Sanjay Dutt As Well As The Audience
Be it Sanjay Dutt or the audience, everyone is singing the praises for Ranbir Kapoor as the actor set a new benchmark with his latest film!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.