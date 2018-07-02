 »   »   »  SANJU EFFECT: Aamir Khan Asked Sanjay Dutt To Meet Him Immediately & They Ended Up CRYING TOGETHER

Aamir Got Emotional After Watching Sanju

Deccan Chronicle quoted an eyewitness as saying, "Aamir Khan who has been in the film industry for the past 30 years worked with Sanjay Dutt only once and that was in Hirani's PK. He was moved by the kind of struggles Sanjay Dutt had gone through as depicted in the film."



Aamir Gave A Standing Ovation To Sanjay Dutt, Leaving Him Teary-eyed

"So, after the real Sanju walked in and the film ended, everyone in the auditorium gave him a standing ovation. Sanjay was moved and was almost in tears over the kind of reception he got from his friends in the film industry," added the eyewitness.



Recently, Hirani Revealed The First Reaction Of Sanjay Dutt Post Watching Sanju

Recently, while taking to ABP News, he told, "Before the screening, I suddenly got frightened. We had shown everything and he (Sanjay Dutt) never came to the shoot."



Hirani Was Worried About Dutt's Feedback

He further added, "I was wondering, what will be his reaction? We might get beaten up too. He was sitting in the seat next to mine. He was watching the film and I was stealthily watching his reactions."



Awww!

Sanjay apparently did not react throughout the movie but couldn't stop himself from breaking down as the end credits rolled. Rajkumar Hirani said, "It was only when the film ended that he cried and hugged me and Ranbir."



Meanwhile, Sanju Has Taken The BO By Storm

Speaking of Sanju's collection, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Sanju creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Records HIGHEST SINGLE DAY for a HINDI film... DEMOLISHES the record held by #Baahubali2 [Hindi]... #Baahubali2 had collected ₹ 46.50 cr on Day 3 [Sun]... #Sanju has surpassed it, collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Day 3 [Sun]. India biz. Boxoffice on."- (sic)



Ranbir Gets 'Jaadu Ki Jhappi' From Sanjay Dutt As Well As The Audience

Be it Sanjay Dutt or the audience, everyone is singing the praises for Ranbir Kapoor as the actor set a new benchmark with his latest film!

