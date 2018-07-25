 »   »   »  Bharat: Salman Khan Enters The 'Ring Of Fire', Nora Fatehi Joins The Cast!

Salman Khan Gets Ready For A Daredevil Act

Ali Abbas Zafar captioned the picture as, "Ring of fire ..... & Bharat @BeingSalmanKhan . Eid 2019." Looks like we will get to witness some breathtaking stunts in Bharat.











Look Who Is Here!

Salman's designer Ashley Rebello recently shared everyone in tizzy when he shared Salman's new look from Bharat. The celebrity stylist once again left all in surprise when he posted a picture of himself with Game Of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage's look-alike, Tariq Mir, from the sets of Bharat.



Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi Is The Latest Addition To The Cast

Speaking about being a part of Salman Khan starrer Bharat, Nora said, "Excited to be a part of project of this magnitude. It's a dream come true ! The team is impeccable and the combination of Ali sir and Salman sir is the perfect combination. For me these were reasons good enough to willingly come on board. Looking forward to begin shooting soon."











Bharat Is An Official Remake Of A Korean Film

The Salman Khan starrer is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government's decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the '60s and the Vietnam War. The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.



Mark The Date In Your Calendar

Jointly produced by Apurva and Alvira Agnihotri with Bhushan Kumar, Bharat is slated for an Eid 2019 release.

