Eid 2020: Missing Salman Khan's Eid Release? Here Are Bhai's 6 Best Films To Revisit

Salman Khan's Dabangg released in 2010, and went on to become a beloved franchise. The film became a blockbuster and earned Rs 141 crore at the domestic box office. It also starred Sonakshi Sinha as a debutante and delivered the classic dialogue, "thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab pyar se lagta hai". The film is available online for Netflix subscribers. It follows a cop, Chulbul Pandey, who tracks down criminals and takes their money for himself. However, Chulbul re-examines his life when his ladylove Rajo, encourages him to reach out to his estranged family.

Ek Tha Tiger- Youtube

Salman Khan in 2012 returned with another blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. The film, starring Salman and Katrina Kaif, earned Rs 32 crore on the first day and the all-time collection was reported at Rs 198 crore. Directed by Kabir Khan the action drama received a lot of praise from fans and gave Katrina a chance to enter the 100 crore club. Ek Tha Tiger, available on YouTube and Google Play, follows RAW agent Tiger, who is told to observe an Indian scientist suspected of sharing nuclear secrets with Pakistan's ISI. He meets and falls for his caretaker Zoya, another agent with a dark secret.

KICK- Disney Plus Hotstar

In 2014, Salman Khan released another action film, KICK, which grossed Rs 225 crore and became a blockbuster. KICK also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in leading roles. The film is well-known for Salman's dialogue "Main dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahin". He is reportedly working on a sequel with Jacqueline. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free, the film follows Devi, who is addicted to the idea of going on new adventures. He breaks up with his girlfriend to pursue his daredevil ambitions.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan- Disney Plus Hotstar

Bajrangi Bhaijaan brought Salman out of the action genre, and fans were excited to see the actor in a comedy-drama. Released no Eid 2015, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in leading roles. Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also available to view on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film follows Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, who takes it upon himself to help a lost, mute Pakistani girl and send her back home.

Sultan- Amazon Prime Video

Sultan released in 2016 and stars Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The film grossed over Rs 300 crore and is currently available only on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers. It follows a wrestler's journey, who, after the death of his son, gave up on the sport. But years later, as a middle-aged man, he defies all odds for a comeback, to earn the prize money and regain his lost respect.

Bharat- Amazon Prime Video

Bharat released last year and is a remake of the Korean film, Ode To My Father. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Bharat came after two unsuccessful films, Tubelight and Race 3, and grossed Rs 251.27 crore in India and Rs 74.31 crore overseas. It went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters.

Available on Amazon Prime Video, the film's official synopsis reads, "During the India-Pakistan partition, a family gets torn apart leaving Bharat, one of the children, in charge of the remaining members. All his life he tries to keep the promise he made to his father."