English
 »   »   » Milind Soman Says 'I Love You' To Wife Ankita Konwar; Also See New Inside Pictures From The Wedding

Milind Soman Says 'I Love You' To Wife Ankita Konwar; Also See New Inside Pictures From The Wedding

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

Milind Soman Breaks hearts; Fans CRYING on Twitter | FilmiBeat

The unconventional couple, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are married now and we can't be more happy about them. Despite facing trolls and negative comments regarding their age difference, the duo has proved that nothing matters more when you are in love.

The duo tied the knot yesterday (April 22, 2018) in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony and their pictures are going viral all over the social media. A few hours ago, Milind shared an endearing picture from the wedding and it will warm the cockles of your heart. Have a look!

Awww!

"Milind Soman captioned the picture as saying, "To love forever and a new beginning everyday. I love you @earthy_5 pic : @brainuse @bohemyanblue alibag." How sweet is that!

Ankita Konwar's Post

Ankita also shared her wedding picture on Instagram and captioned it as saying, "Love always finds it's way. #foreveryouandi."

P.S. Love the way Milind is staring at his wife.

They're Love

A friend of Milind Soman named Arunima Roy, shared this beautiful picture of the couple from the wedding. Milind & Ankita are winning hearts and how!

You Two Are Goals!

Filmibeat wishes the newly-weds all the very best for their new beginning and may they never let anything affect their love for each other.

On a related note, Milind's wedding was an intimate affair and it was attended by family and friends of the couple. They travelled to Alibaug to attend the marriage ceremony and the wedding mandap, that was erected outdoors, was decorated with Warli paintings, roses and marigold.

Read more about: milind soman wedding
Story first published: Monday, April 23, 2018, 17:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 23, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X