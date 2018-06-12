 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Look Deeply In Love; Indulge In Some Cute PDA At His Cousin's Wedding!

Don't They Look Cute Together?

Buzz is that Priyanka had accompanied Nick to his cousin's wedding ceremony in New Jersey. The couple were later spotted together by the paparazzi at JFK airport.

Power Couple

While Nick looked dapper in a navy blue suit, his lady love painted a stunning picture in an eye-catching bright green silk wrap dress that featured a matching neck scarf.

Oh-So-Love

Just look at the way PeeCee looks at Nick in this picture! We can already feel our heart melting away!

One More Picture To Make Your Day

Back home with Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt almost confirming being in a relationship, we won't be surprised if we hear a similar announcement from Priyanka's end too.

A Family Affair

We hear that Nick introduced Priyanka to his older brother Kevin and his wife Danielle. Hmmm, do we hear wedding bells ringing soon?

Love Is In The Air

While neither of the stars have officially confirmed their relationship, but considering how often they've been seen together and their flirty Instagram comments, these two are already bringing back the season of love in the tinsel town.