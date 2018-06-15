English
 »   »   »  Rare Sighting! Ajay Devgn Attends Salman Khan's Race 3 Screening

Rare Sighting! Ajay Devgn Attends Salman Khan's Race 3 Screening

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is finally out and has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from all corners of the world. Also, the film-makers held a special screening in Mumbai and stars such as Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty along with his daughter Athiya Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Shreyas Talpade, Subhash Ghai, Himesh Reshammiya, Huma Qureshi and many others attended the screening.

    Also, the crew of Race 3 Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Remo D'souza were also present at the screening. In support of Salman Khan, his family members Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan and alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur attended the screening as well.

    Ajay Devgn Attends Race 3 Screening

    After a long time we get to see Ajay Devgn attending Salman Khan's movie screening. This indeed is a rare sight!

    Varun & Sonakshi Attend The Screening

    Varun Dhawan attends the screening of Race 3 in Mumbai along with Sonakshi Sinha.

    Suniel Shetty With Daughter Athiya Shetty

    Salman Khan's long-time best friend, Suniel Shetty attends Race 3 screening along with his daughter Athiya Shetty.

    Mouni Roy Caught Everyone's Attention

    Television star Mouni Roy, who will soon debut in Bollywood alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold, was at the screening too.

    She's Always By His Side

    No doubt, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan is a constant support for him!

    The Stunning Jacqueline Fernandez

    Doesn't Jacqueline Fernandez look so stunning in this outfit, folks?

    Iulia Vantur At The Screening

    Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur attended the special screening of Race 3.

    A Happy Bobby

    It's good to see Bobby Deol happy and chirpy after a long time, peeps!

    Salman's Brother Sohail Khan

    Sohail Khan was at the screening and also shared a screenshot yesterday on his Twitter handle of multiplexes putting up their sold out status.

    Grand Release

    Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez is out in the theatres and has received good reviews.


    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 10:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue