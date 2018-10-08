 »   »   »  Ranveer & Karan Teach Will Smith The Tricks Of Bollywood Before His Student Of The Year 2 Shoot

Related Articles
Hollywood biggie Will Smith is in India and was at the HT Leadership Summit in Mumbai, where he was interviewed by the Rock On 2 star Farhan Akhtar and the attendees loved the way Will Smith spoke and carried himself. Right after the summit, the Pursuit of Happyness actor spent some quality time with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar and going by the pictures, it looks like Ranveer and KJo were teaching Will the tricks and trades of Bollywood.
Will Smith shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle chilling with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar and it looks like he thoroughly enjoyed their company.
Learning From The Best
Will Smith posted this picture on Instagram and said that he's learning the nuances of Bollywood from two of the best people, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. He captioned it as, "Learning the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game! @karanjohar & @ranveersingh.: @alansilfen."
It's Selfie Time!
Just like everyone else, Will Smith too clicked a selfie with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, and shared it on his Instagram handle. While Will and Karan look happy, calm and composed, Ranveer looks wild and full of energy.
Chilling With Ranveer Singh
Rumours are all over the place that Will Smith might be featured in Koffee With Karan along with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. However, none of it has been confirmed yet.
Shooting For Student Of The Year 2
Will Smith shared this picture and confirmed that he's a part of the Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria starrer Student Of The Year 2. He is currently shooting for a dance number for the movie. So awesome, right?
Student Of The Year 2
Will Smith captioned this picture from the sets of Student Of The Year 2 as, "On Set in Bollywood!! Shout out to the Cast & Crew of Student of the Year 2. Thanx for Letting Me Play. :-) : @westbrook @sadaoturner." We wonder what would Will Smith's role in the movie be, folks? Student Of The Year 2 is getting much more interesting all of a sudden.