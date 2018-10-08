 »   »   »  Saif Ali Khan Dons The Naga Sadhu Look For Hunter & Looks Unrecognisable! View Picture

Saif Ali Khan's NEW look as Naga Sadhu LEAKED | FilmiBeat

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie Hunter will leave you shocked, as the actor can be seen playing the role of a Naga Sadhu. Mumbai Mirror shared the pictures from the sets of the movie showing Saif donning long hair and his entire transformation is just unrecognisable. His dreadlocks are the highlights of the picture and he also has thick kohl-lined eyes and is sporting a dirty bandana.

Talking about his transformation for Hunter, Saif Ali Khan had revealed to TOI as, "It bothered me throughout summer when I was shooting in Rajasthan's sweltering heat. It took me 40 minutes to two hours sometimes to just get into hair and make-up for the part." View the picture of Saif Ali Khan's transformation into a Naga Sadhu for Hunter below...

What an unbelievable transformation, right? It looks like he's taken his role seriously and is giving his best to the movie, so the audiences will have an amazing time watching him on the silver screen. Saif Ali Khan had previously opened up about his character in Hunter to TOI by saying, "My character is a failed Naga Sadhu, who has strong notions of revenge. The film is a drama set in Rajasthan. I even got my ears pierced for the role, which I was worried about initially. My hair has grown a lot."

Saif Ali Khan further commented, "I've always felt that there is one entity that is giving me things that I don't deserve. That's how I feel for the role, also. It's too good to be true and it's a complete experience. And though it takes ridiculous two hours of make-up and hair, it's like the journey of a character in a Westerner (a Western film), who goes into another space all together with his experiences. It's so fulfilling to watch old forts in Rajasthan come alive because of these shoots."

