 »   »   »  Sonam Kapoor Was Asked If She Loves Muslims & Pakistani Followers; Replies What 'Hinduism' Preaches

Sonam Kapoor is one of those rare stars of the B-town, who doesn't believe in mincing her words, while putting her opinion out! She has spoken on many issues without fearing getting slammed. Now as the new feature of Instagram i.e., 'questions' has taken the photo-sharing platform by storm, Sonam tries her hand at it too and asks her fans to ask anything!

One of the questions that grabbed our attention was, "Do you love Muslims?" To which Sonam replied, "I love people of all faiths and beliefs. That's what Hinduism preaches!"

Someone also asked the Veere Di Wedding actress, "Do you love your Pakistani follower?" To that, Sonam answered, "Love Pakistan and I'm dying to come there and hang out."

There was also a question on Sonam being an LGBTQ icon. A fans had asked her, "You are such a strong, powerful LGBTQ icon. Where do you find the courage and strength?" Sonam didn't shy away from taking a stand on the same and said, "Telling the truth and standing by it doesn't require strength just conviction."

Sonam was on a month-long holiday with her husband Anand Ahuja. The duo left for the holiday post the release of Veere Di Wedding. Currently, Sonam is basking in the success of Veere Di Wedding. Though, her last film was Sanju, the actress didn't play any lead character and she had a guest appearance in the film.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film also casts Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. The film is scheduled to release on October 12, 2018.

She will also be prepping for her first collaboration with Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan for The Zoya Factor. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is slated for release on April 5, 2019.