 »   »   »  Uri Teaser: Vicky Kaushal's Military Drama Will Make You Feel Patriotic!

Uri Teaser Reaction: Vicky Kaushal & Yami Gautam's military drama with goosebumps

The teaser of Uri, starring Vicky Kaushal, is out and it will definitely give you goosebumps and make you feel patriotic. The movie is based on the real-life story of surgical strikes, where the Indian soldiers were first attacked by the enemies at the border and later the Government deployed the Indian army to destroy Pakistani bunkers and they successfully did so, by ripping off the Pakistani military base, bunkers, equipment and several other targets in their reach, causing a huge defeat to the enemies.

Watch the teaser of Uri starring Vicky Kaushal below...







It's such an amazing teaser, right? It brings back the memories of the surgical strike and makes us feel so proud as an Indian. The teaser shows that nobody can mess with India and in case anyone dares to do that, they'll face severe consequences, as our Indian army is capable of entering the enemies' land and destroying all of their military bunkers and equipment.



The real story of Vicky Kaushal's Uri goes like this - On September 18, 2016, 19 Indian soldiers were killed in a cowardly early morning attack by Pakistani terrorists at the 12 Infantry Brigade headquarters in Uri. In response to the cowardly terrorist attack by Pakistan, the Indian Army's Special Forces carried out "surgical strikes" on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LoC) on September 29, 2016 and gave a huge blow to Pakistan that they'll never forget for the rest of their lives.



Uri is all set to hit the theatres on January 11, 2019. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Aditya Dhar.

