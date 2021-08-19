Vicky Kaushal Starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama Gets Delayed?

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming superhero flick The Immortal Ashwatthama was in the buzz right since its inception. The movie will be helmed by director Aditya Dhar. However, speculations were rife that the film has been shelved due to issues surrounding the budget. However, the latest development suggests that the movie has been delayed for few months instead of being shelved.

Talking about the same, a source close to the film revealed to Pinkvilla that looking at the current pandemic scenario and its impact on the theatres, the makers have decided to re-analyse the budget of the film along with the portions that will be dedicated to filming the VFX scenes. The source added that the makers need some time for the same but that since it is a dream project for the makers, they wish to make it soon. The movie will see Sara Ali Khan alongside Vicky Kaushal.

The source further went on to say that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have also stopped prepping for the film for now and will continue for the same when it gets back on track. Not only this, the source said that the locations for the shooting are also posing to be an obstacle due to the pandemic situation. The makers are also experiencing issues related to the Visa and they will look out for the locations when they start working on the film again.

Earlier in July, Vicky Kaushal had teased a picture of himself with director Aditya Dhar wherein the latter had wrapped up the actor in what looked like a white cloth and paint. The post looked intriguing and had left fans excited for the film. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor had captioned the same stating, "When the Director's really serious about 'casting' you in the Film. Prepping to be The Immortal! @adityadharfilms #TheImmortalAshwatthama." Take a look at the post.

The makers of the film had released the first poster of the same in January this year. They had captioned the same stating, "Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making.

From the team that brought to you URI The Surgical Strike, presenting @vickykaushal09 in and as #TheImmortalAshwatthama."