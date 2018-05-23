 »   »   » What Happened When Aamir Khan Told Rajkumar Hirani That He Wants To Play Sanjay Dutt?

Related Articles
Recently, Aamir Khan completed thirty years in Bollywood and in a media interaction today, the Superstar admitted that he was approached for Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and the actor also revealed the reason why he refused to do it. Aamir reveals he wasn't approached to play the character of Sanjay Dutt but his father, Sunil Dutt. Read out yourself!
Aamir Loved The Script
"He (Rajkumar Hirani) approached me with the script and I loved it. I think he has written it beautifully, and he said 'I want you to play Dutt saab' role'. Dutt saab's role is fantastic, By the way, when you watch the film you will see it is largely the film explores the relationship between a father and a son."
Then Why Did He Reject?
"But, Sanju's role is unbelievable. As an actor, I told Raju that Sanjay's role is so good that it has won my heart and in this film, I can't do any other role but Sanjay Dutt which I can't do because Ranbir is doing."
Aamir Adds..
"So, don't offer me any other role because I won't be able to do it. I can't come to the set thinking that 'yeh lines meri honi chahiye.'"
Aamir Praises Ranbir
"I am sure Ranbir has done a fab job. He is a fantastic actor. I can't wait to watch the film."
Rajkumar Hirani Had Also Admitted The Same
Recently, in an interview with Outlook, Rajkumar Hirani had also revealed, "Aamir (Khan) is a friend. Any script I write, I bounce it to him. When I narrated Sanju to him, he loved it and said, ‘Main bhi kuch karta hoon (I should also do something in it).
But Aamir Was Already Playing The Role Of A Father In Dangal
"Then I said, do this (Sunil Dutt's role). But he was already doing the role of an elderly man in Dangal (2016) around the same time." So that's why Aamir had to let go the role of Sunil Dutt in Sanju.
