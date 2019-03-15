English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Aamir Khan To QUIT Acting!

    By
    |

    Superstar Aamir Khan says filmmaking does excite him, but currently he wants to focus on acting. The 54-year-old actor, who made directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par, said he will quit acting once he decides to turn full-fledged filmmaker.

    "I am inclined towards filmmaking and I coincidentally directed 'Taare Zameen Par'. I have been in love with filmmaking and acting and I can't alienate the two but what I can say right now is that I began my career as an actor and it excites me.

    "The moment I become a full-fledged filmmaker I will stop acting. Right now, I don't want to stop acting, that's why I am holding back the director inside me," Aamir told reporters on Thursday.

    aamir-khan-to-quit-acting

    As a producer, Aamir has backed films like "Lagaan",  "Taare Zameen Par", "Jaane Tu Yaha Jaane Na", "Peepli Live", "Dhobi Ghat", "Delhi Belly", "Talaash", "Dangal" and "Secret Superstar". The actor said his aim is to support good scripts and making money is not his agenda.

    "I had not thought at what pace I will make films. Usually, people make films with their production houses for business. That is not our first agenda. Creativity is our agenda. Till the time we don't get a good script, we don't make it into a film."

    Deepika Padukone On Her Wax Statue At The Madame Tussauds!

    When asked if as an actor does he have any Hollywood aspirations, Aamir said he would work in any part of the world if he gets a good opportunity.

    "For me, as an actor, what is important is what the film is all about and what it is trying to say. It should excite me as an actor. It is not important that it should have a social message.

    "It does not matter which part of the world it originates from. If someone from Japan or Africa offers me something and if I get excited, I will do it. But I don't have a fascination for Hollywood," Aamir added.

    The actor has announced his next project, "Lal Singh Chaddha", an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 film "Forrest Gump".

    He was also in talks for Netflix series on spiritual leader Rajneesh, popularly known among his followers as Osho, but he said the script has not been finalised yet.
    "Nothing is happening on Osho at the moment. I am not aware. The script is not ready," he said.

    Credits - PTI

    Read more about: aamir khan
    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 23:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue