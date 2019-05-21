Bharat FIRST MOVIE REVIEW Is Out: Salman Khan To Deliver His Fourth 300 Crore Grosser

#Bharat initial screening reports are O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G to say least .Superstar #SalmanKhan will deliver his fourth 300cr grosser

PS - They are just the reports which I got from insiders from yesterday's screening . — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) May 21, 2019

Bharat Will Be 'Outstanding'

Film sub-distributor across Delhi-NCR, Rahul Verma tweeted, "#Bharat initial screening reports are O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G to say least .Superstar #SalmanKhan will deliver his fourth 300cr grosser PS - They are just the reports which I got from insiders from yesterday's screening ."

Exclusive pre release #Bharat :

1.Teaser - Very good response.

2.Posters - Excellent response.

3.Trailer - Good respone .

4.#SlowMotion - Already superhit

5.#Chashni - Average .

6.#AitheyAa - Rejected .



Overall buzz - Good , but @BeingSalmanKhan shud accelerate it more !! — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) May 20, 2019

Rahul Verma On Bharat Buzz

While the teaser, trailer and posters of Bharat have hit the right chord with the audiences, the songs of Bharat except 'Slow Motion' failed to impress the audience and this might work as a drawback of Bharat during its release!

Bharat Is One Of The Toughest Roles Of Salman

Recently, while speaking about Bharat at the song launch, Salman told media, "This is more difficult than even 'Sultan' because in 'Sultan', I had to gain and lose weight. I was shooting and then going to the gym. Here also ('Bharat') it is pretty much the same. To look younger I had to lose weight and then as I age I had to put on weight."

Salman On Playing A Man In His 70s

When asked whether he had any doubts in playing a man in his 70s, Salman said he found it rather interesting.

"No, because I have played it very differently. I have a beard and grey hair. He is a 70-year-old but he is like a 40-year-old. He has swag, style and energy like a young man. He has humour, style and his enthusiasm is not over yet. I will play it in a younger way even when I play older characters."

Bharat Is Not A Pseudo-Intelligent Kind Of A Film

Salman, who is known for being critic proof courtesy his huge fan following, said Bharat is a blend of emotions. "The title is 'Bharat' and so that amount of respectability should be there. We have given our best to the film. It is not a pseudo-intelligent kind of a film and that is for critics.

We have made the film for the audience. There are a lot of hardships, struggles, fun and entertainment. He is a middle class family man."