HappyFathersDay: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar & Others Post Adorable Messages

Varun Dhawan

"#HAPPYFATHERSDAY. Baap baap hota hain. I feel most loved when my dad slaps me with love what about u."

Sara Ali Khan

Posting a bunch of her childhood pictures with father Saif Ali Khan, Sara wrote, "Happy Fathers' Day Abba ❤️🧸🤗👨‍👧🐥🐣🥇 Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman #partnerincrime."

Karan Johar

"Papa! We have a daughter named after mom and a son named after you ..... you would have pinched their cheeks like you always pinched mine! They call me dada! And I want to be the father to them that you were to me....#happyfathersday."

Ranveer Singh

Sharing a picture of his father from his young days, the 'Gully Boy' actor wrote, "Well, now you know .... #og #hypebeast #happyfathersday #iloveyoupapa."

Anushka Sharma

"From taking silly selfies like these to letting me make ponytails in your hair (while you still had them 😉) ... You are the coolest dad a girl can have and are THE best inspiration . Thank you for teaching me to always do the right thing no matter how hard it is or what the consequences may be... Love you Papa ❤️ #MyHeroForever."

Kriti Sanon

"I wanna marry someone as caring, loving and pure hearted as you!😌😍 thats gonna be a tough one to find.. haha.. I love you Papa!! ❤️🤗😘 Happy Father's Day!! @sanonrahul (P.S. thank you @maddockfilms @stargoldofficial for this lovely picture)."

Yami Gautam

"Happy Fathers Day ❤️ #ilovemypapa #happybabyforever."

Sanjay Dutt

"Grateful & proud to be blessed with these beautiful children who give my life so much meaning & purpose ♥ Everyday I try to be as good a father to them as my Dad was to me! #ProudDad #FathersDay."

Suniel Shetty

"Nothing says it better than some quality time together. Thank you @athiyashetty & #ahanshetty for delivering the love in person. Happy Father's Day!

#DeliverTheLove #HappyFathersDay."

Sonam Kapoor

"One day definitely isn't enough to celebrate how much you mean to me. Dad, you have always been my superhero. Happy Father's Day!! Love you so much @anilskapoor ❤️😘 #HappyFathersDay."