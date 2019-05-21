Raghava Lawrence UPSET With Akshay Kumar After His Bitter Fallout With Laxmmi Bomb Makers?

Raghava Lawrence Reveals What Hurt Him The Most

The filmmaker told the tabloid, "How could they release the first look of my film without discussing it with me? As a director, that hurt me the most."

The Director Alleged That The Makers Made Him Feel Like A Fool

"There was no communication from their end. It made me feel like a fool, as if I [deserve] no respect and am not important at all. All I wanted was that they keep me updated rather than keep me in a blindspot."

A New Director To Take Over The Film

The latest reports suugest that team is now scouting for a new director. When quizzed if the makers reached out to him to make amends, Raghava refused to comment on the matter.

Is Raghava Lawrence Miffed With Akshay Kumar

Despite his bitter fallout with the makers, the director says that he has the highest regards for the film's leading man. He was quoted as saying, "My lawyer will sort the matter out with the production house. But I have no issues with Akshay sir. I don't want him to feel bad as he has been preparing intensely for the character. That is the reason I am willing to give my script to them."

'Self-Respect Is The Most Important'

In his official statement, Raghava had earlier stated, "There is an old popular saying in Tamil which tells "Don't step into any house where there is no self-respect". In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project Laaxmi Bomb, the Hindi remake of Kanchana.

I don't want to mention the reason because there are multiple reasons, but one of them is that the poster of the film was released today without my knowledge and even without discussing anything with me. I was informed about this by the third person. It is very painful for a director to know about his movie's first look release from others. I feel very disappointed. As a creator, I'm also not satisfied with the poster design as well. This shouldn't happen to any director.

I can hold back my script because I haven't signed any agreement regarding this film, but I won't do it because it is unprofessional. I'm ready to give my script because I personally respect Akshay Kumar sir a lot. They can replace me with some other director according to their wish. Soon I will meet Akshay Kumar sir to give the script and step out of this project in a good way. I wish the team a great success."