Raghava Lawrence UPSET With Akshay Kumar After His Bitter Fallout With Laxmmi Bomb Makers?
Tamil actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence was all set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood with the Hindi remake of his horror comedy 'Kanchana' titled 'Laxmmi Bomb' starring Akshay Kumar as the leading man. Just when the makers unveiled the first look poster of the movie, Raghava dropped a shocker by issuing a statement that he's quitting the project.
Soon, speculations went rife if the director's stepping down as the director from the film had got to do something with Akshay. His tweet hinted at creative differences with producers Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan when he announced his decision on Twitter.
Recently while speaking with Mid-day, Raghava opened up about his decision and if he is upset with Akshay Kumar after walking out of the film.
Raghava Lawrence Reveals What Hurt Him The Most
The filmmaker told the tabloid, "How could they release the first look of my film without discussing it with me? As a director, that hurt me the most."
The Director Alleged That The Makers Made Him Feel Like A Fool
"There was no communication from their end. It made me feel like a fool, as if I [deserve] no respect and am not important at all. All I wanted was that they keep me updated rather than keep me in a blindspot."
A New Director To Take Over The Film
The latest reports suugest that team is now scouting for a new director. When quizzed if the makers reached out to him to make amends, Raghava refused to comment on the matter.
Is Raghava Lawrence Miffed With Akshay Kumar
Despite his bitter fallout with the makers, the director says that he has the highest regards for the film's leading man. He was quoted as saying, "My lawyer will sort the matter out with the production house. But I have no issues with Akshay sir. I don't want him to feel bad as he has been preparing intensely for the character. That is the reason I am willing to give my script to them."
'Self-Respect Is The Most Important'
In his official statement, Raghava had earlier stated, "There is an old popular saying in Tamil which tells "Don't step into any house where there is no self-respect". In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project Laaxmi Bomb, the Hindi remake of Kanchana.
I don't want to mention the reason because there are multiple reasons, but one of them is that the poster of the film was released today without my knowledge and even without discussing anything with me. I was informed about this by the third person. It is very painful for a director to know about his movie's first look release from others. I feel very disappointed. As a creator, I'm also not satisfied with the poster design as well. This shouldn't happen to any director.
I can hold back my script because I haven't signed any agreement regarding this film, but I won't do it because it is unprofessional. I'm ready to give my script because I personally respect Akshay Kumar sir a lot. They can replace me with some other director according to their wish. Soon I will meet Akshay Kumar sir to give the script and step out of this project in a good way. I wish the team a great success."
ALSO READ: Laaxmi Bomb: Amitabh Bachchan To Play A Transgender In Akshay Kumar's Kanchana Hindi Remake?