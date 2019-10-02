Salman Khan Has A Special Message For Fans This Gandhi Jayanti

While Salman Khan is busy with the works of his upcoming action entertainer Dabangg 3, the superstar didn't miss to wish his fans on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) today.

Besides wishing his fans Gandhi Jayanti, the Dabangg star is also seen speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement and Swachch Bharat Mission in a video that he posted on Twitter.

"2 October ko hai Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi Jayanti dhoom- dhaam se manayein. After all, Mahatma Gandhi... Father of the Nation. Aur uske saath thoda sa...thoda sa kyun bahot zyada Fit India pe dhyaan dein aur Bharat ko swachch rakhein. That means swachch Bharat, swachch bhartiya, fit India, fit Indians (sic)," Salman said in the video that's going viral on social media. Catch the video here.

#GandhiJayanti k is mauke pe, Bhai ne bola aapko message dene ko...

aur Chulbul Pandey is ready! @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/qmL1WpflK2 — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 1, 2019

In the same video, he's also spotted talking about Dabangg 3 and reminded that the film will hit screens this December.

It wasn't long ago that the actor had announced that he would be seen in his Chulbul Pandey avatar throughout Dabangg 3 promotions.

"Baat karte ho Pandeyji, jab Chulbul Pandey se judey hai poore India ke emotions, toh Salman Khan kyun karenge Dabangg ke promotions? Picture humari, poster humara, toh promote bhi toh hum hi karenge na. Aaj se lekar 20 December tak aur uske baad bhi swaagat toh karo humara (sic)," Salman was quoted as saying in the video that announced his Chulbul Pandey avatar.

For the unversed, Dabangg 3 also casts Sonakshi Sinha and Kannada superstar Sudeep in the lead roles.

