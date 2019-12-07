Sara Ali Khan Writes A Touching Note Celebrating One Year Of Kedarnath, Shares BTS Pictures

It has been a year since Sara Ali Khan made stepped into Bollywood. Sara made her big debut with Kedarnath, and won everyone's hearts as the fiery Mukku. Kedarnath was a contemporary love story set in against a backdrop of societal restrictions, starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead opposite Sara.

Today, Sara took to her Instagram to celebrate one year of Kedarnath. In a lengthy, heartfelt note, she thanked everyone on the film's team including Sushant, and also her fans for accepting her and allowing her to become a part of the film industry. Sara shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures of Kedarnath along with the note.

Sara wrote, "I can't believe it's been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn't have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this! Thank you Tushar Sir for shooting this film with so much love @jehanhanda thank you for constantly having your eyes on me and always having my back."

She continued, "And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now! #jaibholenath." (sic)

Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's sequel to Love Aaj Kal. She will be starring opposite her rumoured beau, Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled for a Valentine's Day release in 2020. Sara is currently busy shooting for the remake of Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan.

