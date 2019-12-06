Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Swing Ride With Cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu & It's Such An Adorable Sight!
It's reunion time for the Pataudis at their ancestral house as Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu along with their kids gather under a roof and chill together. Meanwhile, Soha has been sharing some really cool snaps from their get-together and it's every bit enviable.
And yes, not to forget little Taimur and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's cuteness which is stealing our hearts and making us go 'aww' all the way.
This Is Cuteness Overload!
Soha Ali Khan shared this picture where Taimur is all smiles as he is seen enjoying a swing ride with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actress captioned the click, "Up up and away ! #timandinni."
We Can't Get Over Taimur's Animated Expressions In This Photo
In yet another picture, little Tim is seen posing for a happy portrait with his parents, Saif and Kareena, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, grandmother Sharmila Tagore and others.
A Chilly Evening In Pataudi
Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of him, Soha, Saif and Kareena chilling together on his Instagram page and wrote, "Cold Blue and Royal Blue #winter #aboutlastnight."
Christmas Is Coming!
Meanwhile, Soha too shared glimpses of the beautifully-decked up Pataudi Palace on her Instagram story. She shared pictures of a Christmas tree as well as the premises, beautifully decorated with lights. Isn't it beautiful?
