Aftab Shivdasani Wants To Work With Rajkumar Hirani; Calls It His 'Long-Standing Dream'

Aftab On Completing 21 Years In Bollywood

Talking about his journey in the film industry, the actor told Times of India, "Yes, it's been special in the last 21 years, and like I said I feel I haven't even begun. The film industry is a tough place to be in if you don't have a support system. I didn't, but I had the love of fans and the audience and that's what motivated and inspired me to carry on despite various rejections. I believed in myself and will always do so. I will always act and aspire for the love and blessings of my audience for as long as possible."

Aftab Shivdasani Expresses His Desire To Work With Rajkumar Hirani

The Awara Paagal Deewana actor said that he would have loved to work with Ram Gopal Varma and Raj Kumar Hirani if he was to make his debut in today's times. Further, Aftab was all praise for the Sanju director and was quoted as saying, "I admire Hirani as a director and love his films. It has been a long-standing dream to work with him."

Aftab Shivdasani Reveals What He Learnt During The Lockdown

In the same interview, Aftab also opened up about coping with the pandemic and said, "This pandemic has been challenging for all of us but I have tried to be optimistic and keep the faith that this too will pass. I learnt how to cook, clean, etc during this time as well. I also read a bit, watched shows/films, and connected with friends and family over video calls. But most importantly, practiced patience as that is the need of the hour during these times."