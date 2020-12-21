Aftab Shivdasani Says He Is Not In A Hurry To Take COVID-19 Vaccine; ‘My Body Is Still Producing Anti-bodies’

Aftab Shivdasani, who tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus some time back and recovered from it, shared his views on the contested vaccine that has been produced for the virus. Aftab pointed out that it usually takes years to come up with a vaccine but the COVID-19 vaccine was invented in a matter of months. He also explained why he is not in a hurry to get the vaccine.

Reflecting on how the year 2020 has been a roller-coaster ride, Aftab told Hindustan Times, "For me, personally, the year was eventful as my wife and I became parents."

He continued, "And, yes, I had Covid but 2020 taught me to value health and life. Now, that the vaccine is out, it is still early days. Never in the history of mankind has a vaccine been invented so soon- in nine months. Usually, it takes years to make. I am not in a hurry to get the vaccine. Moreover, my body is still producing anti-bodies, so I am relatively safe."

The actor also said that he is looking forward to working on a few projects in 2021. He reflected on the lessons that this year taught him and said, "This year taught us to value one's work and freedom which we were denied. I shot in between the pandemic and that was an experience too."

Talking about the way forward amidst the pandemic, he said, "There aren't a lot of shoots happening as people are taking it slow. It is still early days. Though the precautions are being taken at shoots, there are cases of people testing positive every few days and not just actors but technicians, sportsmen, politicians etc. We are not out of the woods yet. The pandemic is still on. Covid-19 is dangerous as many people have suffered a lot due to it. In the industry, there is a certain amount of scepticism but people also realise that this is our livelihood and we have to work. They are going about with certain precaution protocols in place."

Talking about work, Aftab made his web debut with the series Poison 2, which released on ZEE5 to a positive reception. He will next be seen in Tom, Dick And Harry 2, playing the lead role.

