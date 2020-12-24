Anil Kapoor's Birthday: Daughter Sonam Kapoor Wishes Him With An Endearing Note
Actor Anil Kapoor turns 64 today (December 24, 2020). His daughter Sonam Kapoor took to social media to pen a sweet birthday wish for him. She shared a stylish picture featuring both of them and wrote about how she feels blessed to have his values instilled in her.
Sonam Kapoor's Sweet Birthday Wish For Dad Anil Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor posted on her Instagram page, "Happy happy birthday daddy... you're the most positive, kind , liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can't wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor."
Rhea Kapoor Calls Father Anil Kapoor Her 'Twin Soul'
The Veere Di Wedding producer shared a few pictures of the birthday boy's family moments and wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my soul twin. Mentor. Friend. Dad. Competitor. Can't live without you. 🤍 #legendsonly @anilskapoor."
Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor Rings In His Birthday With Jug Jugg Jeeyo Cast
The actor who is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, threw a small birthday bash for his co-stars on the film's sets. Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor were also a part of the celebrations.
To coincide with his birthday, his upcoming film, Vikramaditya Motwane's AK vs AK will be released today on Netflix. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role.
