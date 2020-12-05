Sonam Kapoor Slams False Reports Of Dad Anil Kapoor Testing Positive For COVID-19, Says 'Please Be Responsible'
On Friday, there were reports doing the rounds about Anil Kapoor and his Jug Jug Jeeyo co-stars Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor along with director Raj Mehta, being diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus. Later, Anil took to his Twitter page to clarify that he had tested negative for COVID-19. His daughter Sonam Kapoor also took to social media to call out certain sections of media who had falsely reported about her father's health.
Anil Kapoor Puts All Rumours To Rest
The Malang actor tweeted, "In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes." Earlier, his producer-brother Boney Kapoor had told ETimes, "Anil has tested negative."
Sonam Kapoor Blasts Media For Incorrect Reporting
Sonam Kapoor slammed certain sections of media for circulating false reports about her father and wrote on her Twitter page, "False reporting is dangerous. I'm sitting in london and I see incorrect information peddled by some parts of the media before I can even speak to my father. Please be responsible in your reportage."
Sonam Kapoor Shared An Update About The Team
The Khoobsurat actress took to her Instagram story and wrote, "My father is fine and so is his team. I wish a speedy recovery to everyone else. All my love and prayers."
Jug Jug Jeeyo went on floors in Chandigarh in November. Helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. A few weeks back, the makers had unveiled Varun and Kiara's first look from the film.
