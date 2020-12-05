Sonam Kapoor Slams False Reports Of Dad Anil Kapoor Testing Positive For COVID-19, Says 'Please Be Responsible'

Anil Kapoor Puts All Rumours To Rest

The Malang actor tweeted, "In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes." Earlier, his producer-brother Boney Kapoor had told ETimes, "Anil has tested negative."

Sonam Kapoor Blasts Media For Incorrect Reporting

Sonam Kapoor slammed certain sections of media for circulating false reports about her father and wrote on her Twitter page, "False reporting is dangerous. I'm sitting in london and I see incorrect information peddled by some parts of the media before I can even speak to my father. Please be responsible in your reportage."

Sonam Kapoor Shared An Update About The Team

The Khoobsurat actress took to her Instagram story and wrote, "My father is fine and so is his team. I wish a speedy recovery to everyone else. All my love and prayers."