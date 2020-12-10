Astad Deboo Passes Away; Nimrat Kaur And Others Mourn The Choreographer And Padma Shri Awardee’s Demise

Noted choreographer Astad Deboo passed away on Thursday (December 10, 2020). The Padma Shri winner's demise was mourned by artists across India and internationally.

The official statement shared by his family on social media read, "He left us in the early hours of December 10, at his home in Mumbai, after a brief illness, bravely borne. He leaves behind a formidable legacy of unforgettable performances combined with an unswerving dedication to his art, matched only by his huge, loving heart that gained him thousands of friends and a vast, number of admirers."

It added, "The loss to the family, friends, fraternity of dancers, both classical and modern, Indian and international, is inestimable. May he rest in peace. We will miss him."

Notably, Astad was born on July 13, 1947, in Navsari town of Gujarat. He studied Kathak with Guru Prahlad Das, and later studied Kathakali with Guru EK Pannicker. His dance career spanned over five decades, having performed solo, group and collaborative choreography in numerous countries.

Astad famously choreographed actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's escape scene with 'Behne Do' playing in the background in Mani Ratnam's 2010 film Raavan, also starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Mourning his death, music composer Ehsaan Noorani tweeted, "RIP #AstadDeboo the man who pushed the dimensions of dance, a power house of talent."

Actress Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Astad Deboo Sir. Was terribly lucky to have trained under his astute, unparalleled eye in my maiden play. A first and only of his kind, an unfathomable loss for the artistic world. A wonderful, brilliant, towering man.... #RIPAstadDeboo."

Nandita Das tweeted, "Just too sad. Knew him and admired him since I was a child. You still had so much to offer #AstadDeboo I have lost too many loved ones this year."

