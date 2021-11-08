Kangana Ranaut Shares Special Message After Receiving Padma Shri: This Award Will Shut Many People

Kangana Ranaut received the prestigious Padma Shri as part of the Padma Awards on November 8, 2021. Soon after the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a special video message saying she is 'humbled for the great honour'. She also shed some light on questions her fans have asked her for years.

Kanaga revealed that she is happy that she has been rewarded for being a good citizen of the country. She added that Kangana also said that she had started her career at a young age and spoke against a lot of issues that gave rise to a lot of enemies for her.

"I am grateful. When I had started my career at a young age, it took me 8-10 years to taste success. But when I finally became successful, I did not enjoy that but launched myself into other issues. I shunned fairness products, items numbers, working in movies with popular male leads and with production houses. I made more enemies than I made money," she said.

"People always ask why do I always speak up on controversial issues. Now, being honoured with the Padma Shri award is an answer to all those questions. This award will shut many people," Kangana added.

In the video, Kangana can be seen dolled up in an off white sari, with simple make-up. She completed the look with a slicked back updo and heavy earning. She captioned the post as, "Humbled for this great honour...Padmashri. Heartfelt gratitude for my Guru and Parents."

Apart from Kangana, singer Adnan Sami and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor were also honoured at the ceremony with Padma Shri awards.