Bollywood Drugs Case: NCB Arrests Popular Makeup Artist Suraj Godambe

Since the last few months, the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) have been making several arrests in connection with the alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood. On Thursday, the agency arrested popular makeup artist Suraj Godambe with a stash of cocaine in Mumbai, stated a report in PTI.

Suraj is a popular hairstylist and makeup artist who has worked with many big production houses. He is known for his work on popular films like 3 Idiots (2009), Fearless (2010) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).

An official told PTI that the NCB, which is conducting a probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, apprehended Suraj after a raid. He will be produced before a court later during the day.

According to a report in PTI, the NCB has been conducting searches in Mumbai since Tuesday and has arrested two people, including drug peddler Rigel Mahakal, in connection with a drugs case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The agency seized charas worth Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 13.51 lakh in cash during the searches.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the NCB nabbed one of the biggest drug dealers in Mumbai, Azam Sheikh Jumman, after carrying out raids at his Milat Nagar residence in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. They recovered 5 kgs of hashish and 14 lakh cash from his resident, stated another report in Times Now.

Meanwhile, last week, actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty was granted bail by a special NDPS court, three months after his arrest in the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

