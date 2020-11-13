Chhalaang Twitter Review: Did Rajkummar Rao Manage To Woo His Fans With This Sports Drama?

Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang featuring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and we are here with the film's Twitter review. Chhalaang is a story about a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in Northern India named Montu, played by Rao. The film is written by Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora and Zeishan Quadri.

Chhalaang Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao And His Team Leap Into Your Heart With Their Breezy Act

Let's see if this sports-based drama has managed to woo the audiences...

Somesh Sinha @SinhaSomesh: @mehtahansal's direction is satisfactory. Though the viewer is well aware of what the ending would be, the climax is well executed. Unfortunately, the final speech by @RajkummarRao is outright predictable. #Chhalaang would've benefitted with an innovative end.

Yogesh Todankar @yogesh1421: #ChaalaangOnPrime is well made entertainer with a mixture of comedy and life lessons. #RajkummarRao as always has done a commendable job. Great performances from the supporting cast to. Do add it to your weekend watch list.

Charmi Sangoi @CharmiSan24: #chhalaang is Must watch. @RajkummarRao is once again brillant performance after #Ludo, @Nushrratt is amazing, @Mdzeeshanayyub is full time performance. Congratulations @mehtahansal @LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @ajaydevgn.

Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI: #ChhalaangReview - DUD AFFAIR! Routine & predictable sport drama which fails to amuse & enthrall the audience. Novelty factor which we expect from @mehtahansal & @RajkummarRao duo is missing. Shoddy script & screenplay makes #Chhalaang an ordinary watch.

Circle Of Bollywood @CircleBollywood: #ChhalaangReview: #CHHALAANG is a simple, relatable and well-made entertainer that keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.

Going by the netizens' reviews, one can say that the film managed to impress a few, but failed to woo everyone with its script. While some found the film entertaining, others called it a dud affair.

(Social media posts are unedited.)