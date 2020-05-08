Dipika Chikhlia Shares First Look As Sarojini Naidu In Biopic On The Freedom Fighter

Dipika Chikhlia, who is known for playing Sita on Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has shot to fame once against due to the re-runs on television amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Dipika, after years of being away from the screen, is set to return once again in the biopic of the freedom fighter, Sarojini Naidu.

Dipika took to her Instagram account to announce the new project and shared her first look as Sarojini Naidu on Thursday. The poster read, "Swatantrata ki nayika ki ek ankahi kahani (An untold story of the heroine of the independence movement)". It features Dipika's side profile as Sarojini, and she captioned the post as, "#sarojininaidu...1st look....poster,"

The film is said to be directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra. This will be the first time a film is being made on the female freedom fighter, who was an important influence in India's independence. Dipika's return has come after Ramayan's re-telecast after three decades, and it is still the most-watched show on television in India.

Talking about the sudden fame and show's success even after decades, Deepika said, "I have not analysed. I am not the sort of person who sits down and analyses. The only immediate thing I can think of is -- it has always had a story and a background. It always had a legacy and an era. When people started watching I would get messages that 'now, we are also part of that legacy and the magic'."

"I think the word of mouth that people had loved it 30 years ago was the first kick-off. And once they started seeing and watching I think they kind of believed in the magic. I think that is how the circle moved. The series already had a name for itself and I think that the re-telecast rode on the success of original success. That's how I see it," she had added in an earlier interview.

Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Last Conversation With Mother Sridevi Before She Left For Dubai

Ananya Panday To Collaborate With The Vamps Guitarist James McVey For Her 'So Positive' Initiative