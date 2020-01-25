Disha Patani On Working In Bollywood: 'I Think It Takes Time To Find The Right Script'

Disha Patani is not just touted to be the hottest actress of Bollywood but also, the talent who is considered to be highly promising with a great screen presence. The actress has been the talk of the town ever since the first look of her upcoming film, Malang hit the internet. From the poster to the trailer, every outing that has been released is receiving immense love for Disha's skills.

Recently, the hottest outsider to this industry opened up about what she thought when she was a child in front of a camera.

Recalling her journey from being a camera shy person to being the actress who is winning hearts, Disha shared, "I think it takes time to find the right kind of script. I am someone who didn't really want to be an actress when I was younger, I was too shy to even think that I would be in front of camera. I couldn't even click a picture because I was damn shy, then I somehow landed up here in Bollywood and here am I."

Disha has taken the oomph factor with her bikini-clad appearances in the trailer to a whole new high. The songs are already making all the right noise where the actress is looking like a vision with the backdrop of Goa and Mauritius. Her physique to her style, everything is creating buzz and the audience cannot wait to watch her on screen.

Disha Patani has been receiving appreciation from all across for the trailer of Malang and fans are super happy to catch a glimpse of the actor on screen. Every bit of the unveiled and unleashed madness from her next is raking up the excitement and even we are excited!

Speaking about films, Disha has a stellar line up beginning with Mohit Suri's Malang which is slated to release in theatres on 7th February 2020. Her next is Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai where she is teaming up with Salman Khan again after Bharat. Disha will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

