    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      EXCLUSIVE: I Love Kangana Ranaut, Says Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Filmibeat had an exclusive chat with casting director Mukesh Chhabra at his new office in Mumbai, where he talked about his journey so far and his upcoming projects. For the unversed, Chhabra has been praised tremendously for his excellent casting in films including Dangal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Queen, Panga, Kai Po Che!, Tamasha, Ugly, Shahid and Rockstar. He has won accolades for web series like Sacred Games, Leila, The Family Man and Delhi Crime.

      Speaking of his journey in Bollywood, Mukesh said that he commenced his filmy journey as an assistant director and later, after gaining experience, he became a pro in the field of casting and started his own work as a full-fledged casting director.

      exclusive-casting-director-mukesh-chhabra-praises-kangana-ranaut

      When we asked Mukesh Chhabra about working with actress Kangana Ranaut in films like Queen, Rangoon and Panga, he was all praise for her. "I toh love Kangana. I am in love with her," he said, adding that Kangana Ranaut is a great person and very dedicated towards her work.

      Kareena Kapoor Khan Is All Praise For Kangana Ranaut; Says 'Actresses Are Braver Now'

      When asked about his upcoming projects in casting, he spoke about his films - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's '83, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra and Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

      Chhabra also said that he's thankful that he's getting to collaborate in such mega projects and great directors, as he will always the cherish these experiences.

      Watch the full interview of Mukesh Chhabra here:

      Filmibeat Specials: Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Exclusive Interview And Office Visit

      Gangs Of Wasseypur Casting Took A Year; 384 Actors Were Cast: Mukesh Chhabra [Watch Interview]

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X