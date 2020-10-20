Filmmaker Rima Das Pens A Heartfelt Note After Father's Demise; 'Still Dealing With The Sudden Loss'

National Film Award winning-director Rima Das lost her father Bharat Chandra Das a week ago. Recently, the filmmaker took to her Facebook page to pen an emotional note after her father's demise. Das fondly remembered her late father and said that her family is rediscovering him through the eyes of people visiting them.

Rima Das began her note by writing, "My father(Deuta)Bharat Chandra Das had lost his mother when he was 5. He was a son of a farmer but he toiled to secure a B.A. B.T and become a teacher. He was very good at football, athletics, long jump and high jump despite having a small built."

Speaking about how he encouraged her mother to run a book store when there were several restrictions on women, she continued, "He was Founder and Headmaster of a Girls' high school in our village, a time when girls' education was still a taboo. He went door to door to convince parents to send their girls to school. He also started the first Girls' Volleyball and football team here. He encouraged my mom to run a bookstore back then when women were not allowed to even buy something in the market. But during those years, I was too young to understand what it all really meant."

Talking about how they are discovering her father through the eyes of people visiting them, Das wrote, "It's been a week that we lost him. As we are still dealing with the sudden loss, we are rediscovering my father through the eyes of people visiting us. I am told that his school had an 8-hour schedule on most days rather than 7-hours other schools had. So he would arrange special tea or food for the teachers at his own cost, and then they would know there is a 8th hour that day. He was the Founding member or President of so many social, cultural and educational institutions. I hear that he personally contributed and raised funds to run them. So many of his students tell me that they never saw him get angry. "He was a Headmaster, but not a taskmaster."

"He was always so calm, humble and selfessly hardworking. He loved me so much and never stopped me from doing anything, even what was contrary to the conservative society. #RestInPeace #restinpower love you Deuta 🙏❤️," she concluded her post on an emotional note.

Rima Das is known for helming critically-acclaimed films like Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Sing. Village Rockstars bagged four National Film Awards in 2018, including Best Film and best Editing. The Assamese film was India''s official entry to Oscars 2019.

