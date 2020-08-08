Gajraj Rao Sympathizes With Star Kids: They Have Extra Pressure To Prove Themselves

Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao voiced his opinion on the ongoing nepotism and favouritism debate. Although he admitted that the Hindi film industry does not provide a level playing field for everyone, he refused to demonize star kids or those belonging to privileged backgrounds.

Gajraj pointed that the way we look at nepotism is not entirely accurate because many of the popular actors are outsiders and many star kids haven't done well.

"A lot of the popular actors in the industry are outsiders. If you see many stars kids haven't done well. And there are others who've surpassed their parents like Hrithik Roshan, or Tiger Shroff, who has created his own space in the industry. Being born in a certain family isn't a crime, you need to have it in you (to make it big). In fact, I sympathise with these star kids; they have this extra pressure on them to prove themselves," he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Talking about his career graph, Gajraj said that he is not one to look back and do wishful thinking. "If I start thinking 'Had I got this fame earlier, it would've been better' or 'Ab toh kya yeh level playing field jo chal raha hai chalne do', then I won't be able to work. Such things happen to us all. I know of actors who're far more talented than I am, who haven't got their due yet," he said.

He added, "This might not be permanent. After some time, I might start getting roles having seven or right scenes like I did in Black Friday. Ambition hai, par main usme beh nahi jaata."

Gajraj was last seen in Lootcase, a black comedy crime film directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The film also stars Kunal Khemu, Vijay Raaz, Rasika Dugal, and Ranvir Shorey. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 31.

