Harshvardhan Rane Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared the news with fans on Twitter on Monday, and said he will be isolating himself for 10 days. Rane talked about his Coronavirus diagnosis in a tweet and revealed that after experiencing stomach ache and fever, he took a COVID-19 test and the result is positive.
Rane shared a note on Twitter and captioned the picture as, "Tested corona positive". The note further said, "Hi lovely people, so I had fever and stomach ache, and went to a hospital to get an opinion. They said it is mostly viral fever as lungs are super healthy and no other symptoms, and performed a routine COVID-19 test just to rule it out. My Aarogya Setu app now says I am COVID-19 positive! Okay then, guess its 10 days of isolation from here on."
Harshvardhan Rane's Note On Twitter
He also added that his fans will have to wait for a good news. The note continued, "Had some good news for you guys but guess it will have to wait for 10 more days! So, see you on the other side with some great news, and good health! PS- Don't worry and please don't send me 'WhatsApp university' remedies. Just send your love to the Taish team."
Harshvardan's Taish Co-Star Shared Best Wishes
Harshvardhan Rane will be seen in the film, Taish. Reacting to Rane's Coronavirus tweet, his Taish co-star Pulkit Samrat sent him best wishes on Twitter. He wrote, "The only test in life I wish for you to be negative in is this one bro! Get well soon!" Sonu Sood, who worked with Rane in 2018 film Paltan, also shared best wishes and wrote, "Corona ki aesi ki taisi bhai!"
Harshvardan Debuted In Bollywood Sanam Teri Kasam
Harshvardhan Rane, who debuted in Bollywood with 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam, and is known for his performances in south films such as Naa Ishtam, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Anaamika, Avunu 2 and Kavacham.
