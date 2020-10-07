Harshvardhan Rane Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Harshvardhan Rane's Note On Twitter

He also added that his fans will have to wait for a good news. The note continued, "Had some good news for you guys but guess it will have to wait for 10 more days! So, see you on the other side with some great news, and good health! PS- Don't worry and please don't send me 'WhatsApp university' remedies. Just send your love to the Taish team."

Harshvardan's Taish Co-Star Shared Best Wishes

Harshvardhan Rane will be seen in the film, Taish. Reacting to Rane's Coronavirus tweet, his Taish co-star Pulkit Samrat sent him best wishes on Twitter. He wrote, "The only test in life I wish for you to be negative in is this one bro! Get well soon!" Sonu Sood, who worked with Rane in 2018 film Paltan, also shared best wishes and wrote, "Corona ki aesi ki taisi bhai!"

Harshvardan Debuted In Bollywood Sanam Teri Kasam

Harshvardhan Rane, who debuted in Bollywood with 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam, and is known for his performances in south films such as Naa Ishtam, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Anaamika, Avunu 2 and Kavacham.