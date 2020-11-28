Indoo Ki Jawani: CBFC Cuts Dialogue On Crime Against Women In Kiara Advani- Starrer

Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for her first solo release titled Indoo Ki Jawani, which is among the first big banner project headlined by an A-lister, to hit the silver screen after the lockdown. According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers to remove some dialogues and replace some words in the film.

One of the changes made by the censor board is switching the word 'haramzade' with 'aatankvaadi'. A dialogue about crime against women in Delhi has been deleted from the Abir Sengupta's comedy film. The original dialogue has now been replaced with a more generic line, which says, "Crime against women aaj kal jitna ho raha hai na uska koi jawab nahi hai tumhare paas...tolerant ke naam par to fraud ho tum log (You have no explanation for the increasing number of crimes against women. You are frauds in the name of being tolerant)."

The makers released the film's first trailer earlier this week. The trailer gave a glimpse of a heartbroken Indoo played by Advani, who on a friend's advice decides to explore the world of online dating to overcome heartbreak. Kiara in the film will be seen using the dating app Tinder.

Cuts Suggested By CBFC Set in Ghaziabad, the film introduces Samar played by Aditya Seal, as Indoo's love interest. Indoo soon discovers that he is a Pakistani national disguised as a man from Hyderabad. While she suspects he is a part of the terrorist group lurking in the city, he swears innocence. Indoo Ki Jawani Was Set To Release In June According to reports, the Kiara Advani-starrer was set to release on June 5 but was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It also suspected that the makers will opt for an OTT release, however, the film is finally hitting screens in December. Excited for the release of her first solo film, Kiara recently shared a new poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "It's Happening!!! #IndooKiJawani in cinemas near you on 11th December 2020." Indoo Ki Jawani Will Release On December 11 Indoo Ki Jawani, directed by Abir Sengupta has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephens (Electric Apples Entertainment).

