Ira Khan Reveals Her Parents' Divorce Didn't Traumatize Her; 'We Are Not A Broken Family'

Ira Khan Talks About Her Privilege

Ira captioned her video as, "I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than "I don't know." It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren't something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about. What would anyone do? I had everything. What would anyone say? I had said it all."

Ira Khan Says She Doubted Herself

Her caption further read, "I still think there's a small part of me that thinks I'm making all this up, that I have nothing to feel bad about, that I'm not trying hard enough, that maybe I'm over reacting. Old habits die hard. It takes me feeling my worst to make myself believe that it's bad enough to take seriously. And no matter how many things I have, how nice to me people are because of my dad, how nice to me people are because they love and care about me... if I feel a certain way, a certain not nice way, then how much can rationally trying to explain these things to myself do? Shouldn't I instead get up and try and fix things? And if I can't do that for myself? Shouldn't I ask for help?"

Ira Khan Says She Used To Cry All The Time Without Any Reason

Speaking about her battle with depression, Ira revealed in her video that she would sleep a lot but did not realise it. She further said that she used cry all the time without any reason to be upset about and even cancel all her plans to meet with her friends just to avoid spoiling their mood with her behaviour.

'We Are Not A Broken Family By Any Means'

Ira further said that she couldn't figure out the reason why she was depressed. "When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn't seem like something that would traumatize me because my parents' divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means," she said in her video, indirectly taking a jibe at Kangana Ranaut for her tweet in which she had hinted that Ira's depression is due to the fact that her parents got divorced.

Ira Khan Says Her Parents' Divorce Didn't Scarred Her As Assumed By Many People

Ira continued in her video, "My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me, even after divorce. And when people would say ‘Oh I am so sorry to hear about your parents' divorce, I would be like (shrugs) ‘What are you talking about? It is not a bad thing. Another privilege I didn't realise. It could be something that could scar you. It didn't scar me. I don't remember most of it but I didn't feel like my parents' divorce is something that could bother me. So that can't be the reason why I am feeling so sad."