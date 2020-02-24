Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Lauds Sushmita Sen For Choosing Adoption Over Surrogacy

Ever since actress Shilpa Shetty Kunda has announced the arrival of her daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, who is born through surrogacy, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel has been taking constant jibes at the Dhadkan actress. Earlier, she had announced that she is all set to adopt a girl child and urged her followers to choose adoption over surrogacy.

Now, in her latest tweet, Rangoli has lauded Sushmita Sen for choosing adoption over surrogacy. She tweeted, "I salute Sushmita sen, a mother is a mother to every child not just strictly my gene carrying chromosomes type of mother, media need to encourage parents who go beyond their petty chromosomes type emotions and reach out to a longing little soul Sparkling heart."

While slamming B-town celebs, who have chosen surrogacy over adoption, Rangoli tweeted, "In the face of population explosion and environmental crisis many young women and young couples letting go of their desires of being mothers or parents for what?? For these rich and famous types who are not willing to adopt why they making new babies in the lab why can't they adopt babies who are dying of hunger and desperately need homes why selective parenting??"

She further tweeted, "Of course bikau media won't ask these questions, now they selecting gender of the embryo as well, these rich and famous will go to any length to flash a fake happily ever after pic, fake affairs, fake marriages, fake parenting..."

Shilpa Shetty has not reacted to any of Rangoli's explosive tweets yet. What's your take on the entire 'adoption over surrogacy' debate? Do tell us in the comments section below.

Alia Bhatt's Head Might Explode In Anger; Rangoli Chandel Insults Her In A Series Of Tweets

(Social media posts are unedited.)