Kangana Ranaut Calls Rangoli Chandel And Asks Her To Stay Out Of Her Life

Kangana Ranaut whose latest release and her south Indian debut, the J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivii, is getting rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. In an interview with Raunac for his new YouTube show #13raJawabNahi, Kangana Ranaut minced no words. She was blunt, bold and proved that she is indeed Bollywood's true Thalaivi.

In his show #13raJawabNahi, Raunac asks 13 pointed questions to the celebrities. In one such fun banter, Raunac asked Kangana to call the last dialed number on her phone list and tell them you do not need them in your life anymore. Apparently, for the actress, the last dialed person was her sister Rangoli. The actress did a live call on the speaker to her sister and asked her to get lost. When Kangana told this to her sister, Rangoli's reply was shocking.

At this point, Kangana mentioned that see the spirit of my sister - such is she. The teaser of the episode featuring Kangana is out now and the show will premiere on Sunday 12th September at 9 am.

The new episode of #13raJawabNahin cover many more aspects of Kangana's life - her interest in in politics, her struggle in bollywood and her being opinionated.

Raunac also checked about Kangana interest in joining politics. Replying to Raunac the actress said "I currently have no such plans. I strongly believe that without working on the ground level one cannot win even a Gram Panchayat election. People can see through you and understand ingenuity. For entering politics, one needs to make genuine investments in people. If people wish, I can think about it. If you see, long after she's gone people still love Jaya Maa as she connected with the masses and helped them in all ways possible."

The actress answering to another question mentioned "There is a spirit of camaraderie in other film industries. There is also a collective purpose in the people there to jointly take the industry ahead. I hope the industry learns from down south and I genuinely wish that all these aspects change."

Raunac didn't stop at this, he also poked fun at the much controversial topic of Kangana now-defunct Twitter account and even asked her password. This was followed by hearty laughter by the actress.

Continuing the conversation, Kangana also mentioned that she has paid a heavy price for speaking like a patriot. While answering one of Raunac's questions she said "I have lost many contracts because I speak towards nation-building, the loss of these contracts meant losing out on revenue. However, I chose my country over money. I have a very simple approach to life and don't have two faces." In the interview, the actress opened up on many aspects like - her interest in politics, her struggle in Bollywood and her being opinionated in an engrossing manner. All in all, it was one of the most engrossing interactions that the actress had lately.

The last two episodes of the show featured cricketers Virendra Sehwag and Suresh Raina. The cricketers rekindled old memories and answered many questions which were always on the top of their fan's minds. This show has garnered more than 17 million views in just one week.