Kangana Ranaut Proclaims Her Love For Animals And Trees In Her Latest Post, Shares Pic With A 'Friend'

Kangana Ranaut is a self-confessed environmentalist and has also showcased her love for animals on several occasions. The actress often shares some pictures and videos on her social media handle depicting the same. Her latest post was nothing different as the actress not only shared a beautiful picture with a 'friend', but also proclaimed her love for trees and animals all over again.

Talking about the same, Kangana can be seen petting her new friend which is none other than her horse. For the unversed, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress has started horseriding recently. She can be seen in a grey top that she has paired with black pants and stylish boots of the same colour along with a helmet. The actress captioned the same stating, "This morning with my friend" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the post.

Apart from that, Kangana Ranaut also captioned the picture stating that if anyone never loved animals like their own or felt the trees bleed while they were being chopped off, then they have some serious growing up to do. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress has time and again revealed through her social media posts that she loves to stay amidst nature. She has also been a huge advocate for tree plantation.

Kangana Ranaut Recalls How Her Sister Rangoli Chandel Overcame Trauma Of Acid Attack With Yoga

Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Yoga Day yesterday (June 21), Kangana shared some inspirational posts on her social media account wherein she mentioned how the exercise form has helped her and her family a great deal. The Life In A Metro actress shared a hard-hitting post about how yoga helped her sister Rangoli who had been an acid attack victim. Kangana stated that a 'Roadside Romeo' had thrown acid on Rangoli's face that had led to some disastrous effects on her and also resulted in her slipping into depression.

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Feeling Anxious Amidst Her Ongoing Passport Renewal Fiasco

However, stating how yoga helped her sister, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "I did yoga with my teacher Surya Narayan and had no idea that it could help patients with burns and psychological traumas also with retina transplant recovery and lost vision. I desperately wanted her (Rangoli) to talk to me, so I took her everywhere with me even to my Yoga classes. She started practising Yoga and I saw a dramatic transformation in her. Not only she started to respond to her pain and my lame jokes, but also regained her lost vision in one eye."